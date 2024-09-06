TGSPDCL CMD urges pandal organisers to follow safety precautions

The CMD, who reviewed the special arrangements being made for ensuring safety and reliable power supply at Ganesh pandals, asked people and pandal organizers to follow the safety precautions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 06:44 PM

Musharraf Ali Faruqui

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui has asked officials to ensure safety and uninterrupted power supply to the pandals during the Ganesh festival celebrations to be held for 11 days from September 7.

The CMD, who reviewed the special arrangements being made for ensuring safety and reliable power supply at Ganesh pandals on Friday, asked people and pandal organizers to follow the safety precautions. Pandal organisers should avail power connection to the pandals through the departmental staff only and not to climb electricity poles for electricity connections, he said.

While doing electrical work in mandapams, the surroundings should be thoroughly examined, he said, adding that the organisers should keep children away from electric wires/poles and other dangerous electrical devices.

” ISI marked standard service wire without any joints should be used in the Ganesh pandals. Do not touch the snapped wires and in turn inform the electricity department immediately through 1912/100 or to the local Fuse off Call office,”he added.