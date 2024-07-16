TGSRTC Arunachalam ‘Giri Pradakshina’ tour

Enthused by the success for its earlier package tours for Arunachalam 'Giri Pradakshina', the TGSRTC has decided to organise a similar tour this time as well between July 19 and 22.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 06:36 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced special buses for devotees intending to visit Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu for ‘Giri Pradakshina’ in view of Guru Purnima on July 21.

According to the RTC officials, all seats in the special super luxury buses arranged for the package were quickly filled since the bookings opened and some more special buses were being planned depending on the passenger rush.

These special buses will leave for Arunachalam from Hyderabad (MGBS, ECIL and BHEL), Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Nalgonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar and other locations from across the State. Each seat cost between Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 and based on further demand, more buses may be added.

TGSRTC officials said the buses will take the devotees to Arunachalam temple four hours prior to the starting of the Giri Pradakshina. The tickets have been made available for citizens, days in advance for their convenience.

These special buses will depart from Hyderabad as well as districts and cover Vinayaka Temple in Kanipakam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple in Sripuram, Vellore in Tamil Nadu and Arunachalam temple. Officials said it is likely that after the Giri Pradikshina, the bus will leave for Golden Temple the same day evening and return on the same day to reach Telangana on July 22.

For further information contact: 9959226257 or 9959224911 or 040-69440000 or 04023450033. Bookings can also be made at TGSRTC counters or tsrtconline.in.