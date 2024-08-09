TGSRTC cargo to open separate counters for Rakhi transportation

Besides different parts of the State, Rakhis will be transported to neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 09:30 PM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: TGSRTC logistics, which won the hearts of people with its services, has decided to set up separate counters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan scheduled on August 19. Authorities are planning to open separate counters four to five days before the Rakhi festival.

It is a tradition to tie Rakhis to men by their sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The women, who could not go to their brothers staying away from them, would send Rakhis through the post or courier services. To provide more services to its customers, TGSRTC logistics officials have decided to set up separate counters to transport Rakhis. Besides Rakhis, sweet boxes, gifts and other materials will also be transported.

Besides different parts of the State, Rakhis will be transported to neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and others.

For this purpose, a separate counter will be established in all the depots where cargo services are being operated across the state. RTC authorities are marking arrangements to deliver rakhis to the destination within 24 hours of the booking. Though the logistics authorities are ready to open counters, they are waiting for higher officials’ nod since the price for the transportation of Rakhis has not yet been finalized.

Local officials lacked information about charges and whether the rakhis would be charged on par with other objects being transported through cargo. They will get a clarity on the price by Monday, the source said. Speaking to Telangana Today, Logistics Manager, Karimnagar region, Rama Rao said that they were planning to open separate counters four to five days before the festival and start booking.

Arrangements are being made to reach Rakhis to the destinations in towns within 24 hours. Stating that the facility would be available to the areas where the cargo services are available, he informed that besides different parts of the state, adjacent states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka would also have Rakhi transportation facility.