TGSRTC offers 10pc discount on Hyderabad-Vijayawada route amid rains, floods

The TGSRTC has decided to provide a 10 per cent discount on Hyderabad-Vijayawada route on all the Rajdhani AC and Super Luxury buses.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 September 2024, 03:21 PM

Hyderabad: To reduce the financial burden of passengers traveling between the two Telugu States in view of the heavy rains and flood situation, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has decided to provide a 10 per cent discount on Hyderabad-Vijayawada route on all the Rajdhani AC and Super Luxury buses.

RTC officials said that since Hyderabad – Vijayawada route is witnessing heavy passenger traffic, particularly during the weekends, it was decided to provide discounts on certain high-end services with the intention of reducing their financial burden. This concession is applicable from Hyderabad up to Vijayawada and vice-versa.

For example, if a passenger wants to travel from Hyderabad to Vijayawada on Rajdhani AC service, a 10 per cent discount will be given on the ticket till Vijayawada. The discount is expected to save at least Rs 50 to Rs 100 per passenger.

TGSRTC officials said that the corporation was already providing concessions to passengers who make advance reservations.

For details passengers can contact TGSRTC call centre numbers – 040-69440000 or 040 -23450033 or click on the official website www.tsrtconline.com for ticket reservation.