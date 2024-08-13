TGSRTC to operate special buses from Hyderabad to Nagarjuna Sagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 08:44 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will be operating special bus services from the city to Nagarjuna Sagar.

In view of the rains in the State, the flood water has been heavily flowing into the dam for the past one week. Due to this the water in the reservoir reached its full level and there has been a gradual increase in the number of visitors, particularly from Hyderabad.

RTC officials said special deluxe buses are being operated from MGBS to Nagarjuna Sagar. These special buses will leave at 5 am, 6.45 am, 7.15am, 7.30am, 8am, 9.45am, 10.45am, 2.30 pm, 5pm and 5.40pm from MGBS to Nagarjuna Sagar.

“Deluxe buses will run directly from MGBS to Nagarjuna Sagar for the convenience of passengers. Tourists who want to visit the dam are requested to use TGSRTC services for a comfortable and safe journey,” RTC officials said.