Thai PM confirms 21 Thai nationals lost in Hamas strikes on Israel

By IANS Updated On - 12:01 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Bangkok: Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday confirmed that 21 citizens have died in the Hamas militant group’s attacks on Israel and added that his government was working on finding other ways to evacuate.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “I would like to express my condolences to one more Thai worker who has died, now bringing the total to 21.”

He said that aside from plane evacuations, officials have been working to find alternative modes of transport like boats or cars to to get Thai citizens out of Israel and into Jordan.

“But both lanes are still highly dangerous as they pass through areas of active conflict,” rettha added.

He also confirmed that his government has sent additional officials to assist with the evacuation of Thai citizens by plane.

“This is the best choice at this time. To be as fast and safe as possible.”

Meanwhile, the first group of Thai nationals returning home have departed from Israel, the Prime Minister informed, adding that they expected to arrive later in the day.

An estimated 30,000 Thai citizens work in Israel.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry in Bangkok said at least 14 Thais are believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas militants.