Thalapathy Vijay safe after reports of tremors in J&K

Thalapathy Vijay along with the rest of the cast and crew of the upcoming film 'Leo' are currently shooting in Jammu and Kashmir.

By IANS Published Date - 02:01 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Mumbai: The cast and crew of the upcoming Tamil action-thriller film ‘Leo’, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has shared that they are safe after they felt tremors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Strong tremors were felt in India after an quake jolted Afghanistan on Tuesday night.

The ‘Leo’ team took to their Twitter page to share that they are safe.

Seven Screen Studios, makers of the film shared that they are safe by sharing a Vadivelu GIF from the film ‘Chandramukhi’.

“We are safe nanba! – Team #LEO,” they tweeted.

We are safe nanba 😇 – Team #LEO pic.twitter.com/WAOeiP94uM — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) March 21, 2023

This would be a second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the hit ‘Master’.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham and Priya Anand among others.