Sanjay Dutt joins Thalapathy Vijay’s LEO shooting

Sanjay Dutt is going to play antagonist opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the LEO film

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:44 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Source: Twitter/ Jagadish.

By kiran

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s LEO has a lot of buzz among the audience across the nation even before the film’s shoot gets completed.

This has multiple reasons: LEO being part of LCU (Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Cinematic Universe), LEO being Lokesh’s second film after the blockbuster Master, and also the huge cast of LEO. Well, the film’s shoot had already begun in Kashmir, as we all know. The makers have even released a promo called “Bloody Sweet” for the audience to get a taste of how the film is going to be. Today, the makers have come up with an interesting update about the film LEO.

Sanjay Dutt, aka Sanju Baba to his fans, was earlier announced to be part of the cast for LEO. But the makers haven’t announced which role Sanju is going to play. As per the speculations and expectations, Sanjay Dutt will obviously play the antagonist opposite Vijay in the film. Today, Sanjay Dutt officially joined the film’s shooting, and the makers have released an official video update regarding this from the sets of LEO in Kashmir.

LEO has already been announced to get released for Dussehra, dated October 19. So Lokesh Kanagaraj is filming LEO on very quick schedules to finish it on time. LEO is being produced by Seven Screen Studio. Trisha, Priya Anand, Arjun, and Mansoor Ali Khan are the most prominent members of the cast. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for LEO.