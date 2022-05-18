Vijay ‘Thalapathy’ calls on KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:25 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Vijay called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. He was accompanied by director Vamsi Paidipally. According to CMO sources, the actor’s meeting with the Chief Minister was a courtesy call.

The Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to the actor and felicitated him with a shawl as well as a memento. They exchanged pleasantries and discussed various issues of common interest. Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar was present. Vijay is currently shooting for his ‘Thalapathy 66’ directed by Vamsi Paidipally in Hyderabad.