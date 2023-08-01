Tharoor alleges his microphone was switched off while raising objections on Delhi Services Bill in LS

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday hit at BJP alleging his microphone in Lok Sabha was switched off when he was raising objections to the introduction of the National Capital Services Bill.

Tharoor took to Twitter and wrote, Rather summarily cut off by having my mike switched off when I was one minute into what was meant to be a four-point list of objections to the introduction of the National Capital Territory Bill. Got two points in but was unable to make the other two: the constitutionality of bringing in a major change when there is a no-confidence vote pending, and the appropriateness of resorting to an Ordinance when the matter could easily have awaited the Parliament session for consideration. Ah, well. The Introduction was bulldozed through by voice-vote anyway, he added.

He also attached a video from the Lok Sabha proceedings to back his claims. His remarks came after amid uproarious scenes and vociferous protests by the opposition, the controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The House was adjourned till 3 pm soon after the bill was introduced in the Lower House. The legislation empowers the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to have a final say in recommendations regarding transfer and posting of Delhi government officials.

The bill was introduced in the lower House by minister of state for home Nityanand Rai. Home Minister Amit Shah was also present in the House. Leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while opposing the bill, termed it as a graveyard for cooperative federalism as services are a state subject and the legislation encroaches on the powers of Delhi government.

