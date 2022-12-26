That’s a wrap! ‘Chakda ’Xpess’ filming concludes

The film is inspired by the incredible story of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami, as she moves up the ladder, despite the countless hindrances, to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: 66 days, 7 schedules and 6 cities – inching one step closer to the release, the filming of the much-awaited ‘Chakda ’Xpress’, starring Anushka Sharma, has wrapped and we can’t wait to see her on-screen take up this challenging role of a renowned cricketer.

Stay tuned for more updates on ‘Chakda ’Xpress’, which also stars Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur, among others. Produced by Karnesh Ssharma, the film has been directed by Prosit Roy.