The awe-inspiring story of 11-yr-old boy from Medak

This is no ordinary story but the jaw-dropping tale of a 11-year-old boy who clung on to life after being electrocuted

Sangareddy: A miraculous escape from the jaws of death and then a display of the grit and determination to bounce back in life despite severe handicaps! This is no ordinary story but an awe-inspiring tale of an 11-year-old boy who clung on to life after being electrocuted, lost both his upper and lower limbs and yet, clawed out of the abyss that fate had dealt him. Today, Madhu Kumar is a model and a source of inspiration for others, using his mouth and tongue to carry out several functions, all in a matter of 15 months!

On September 15, 2019, Madhu, a native of Kamkole village in Munipally mandal, playfully wielded on the terrace of his house an iron rod. Soon his joy turned tragic when the rod came in contact with a live overhead power line, knocking him off. His father Tuljaram, who runs a puncture shop, and mother Prameela were in shock when doctors at Gandhi Hospital amputated all four limbs to save Madhu. Life took a grim twist for his parents as they were clueless about the future with three other children too to be taken care of. That was when Arikapudi Raghu, a social worker, came to visit Madhu and support him.

Raghu then roped in Dr Samudrala Harsha, an artist, and the two got down to serious business to help the boy. Madhu, with Harsha’s help, learnt to hold a pen or pencil in his mouth and use his tongue to operate a smartphone. He has even taken to painting. Raghu’s request to Harsha was that Madhu’s handicap should not come in the way of his studies, and the artist readily took up the challenge. Two months after Madhu lost his limbs, Harsha began teaching him the skills of using his mouth, and within a year, his ward was writing, using mobile phone and painting too.

Impressed by his talent and sheer determination, actress Samantha, who hosts Sam Jam, a web show on OTT platform Aha, invited Madhu to her show where Chiranjeevi was a guest. The megastar appreciated Madhu while the show organisers presented him with Rs 50,000 cash.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Raghu said they were providing all the support to Madhu to help him overcome the handicap and create a new path.

Madhu’s parents thanked Raghu and Harsha for their kind support and for reigniting hope in his life. Meanwhile, life goes on uninterrupted for Madhu, a Class VI student, as he is continuing with his studies, putting the chance encounter with death behind him.

