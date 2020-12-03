The Big Screen beckons again

Much to the excitement of cinephiles, theatres across Telangana are reopening this week after nearly eight months of inactivity

As the pandemic fear continues to grip the world, life is inching back to normalcy under scrutiny and with strict guidelines in place. The Covid shock waves were felt across the entertainment industry as well resulting in a total shutdown of its activities.

But much to the respite of the movie lovers out there, theatres in Hyderabad resume this ‘Box office’ week with the screening of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’. Nolan, by far, is regarded as one of the greatest directors in modern-day cinema.

On this note, let’s take a look at some of the big movies that have been kept waiting for a grand release on the big screen for many months now!

Radhe Shyam (Telugu)

The Prabhas-Pooja Hegde-starrer is one of the biggest movies in the list that awaits a grand release in theatres worldwide. Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is a romantic drama set in 1970s’ Europe.

’83 (Hindi)

The Ranveer Singh-starrer sports-drama is one among the major Bollywood movies which has been waiting for a theatrical release. Inspired by India’s 1983 World Cup triumph, Ranveer dons the role of legendary Kapil Dev in the movie.

Master (Tamil)

The Lokesh Kanagaraj movie brings together the biggest names of Kollywood ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay and ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi for the first time ever on the big screen. Touted to be an action-thriller, Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

The big budget Malayalam ‘historical epic war’ film starring Mohanlal has been eagerly waiting for a theatrical release for over eight months now. The Priyadarshan directorial has a stellar cast, including the National Award winner Keerthy Suresh.

No Time To Die (English)

The latest instalment in the Bond series is bracing up for a worldwide theatrical release in April, next year. The spy movie stars ace actor Daniel Craig as fictional British MI6 agent James Bond for the fifth and the final time. The movie is directed by Cari Joji Fukunaga.

Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Cinemas, was quoted saying to the media that they are “looking for innovative solutions to bring back viewers to the theatres with the confidence and excitement as ever before”.

He also added that ‘private screening’ as a concept has been introduced keeping guest safety at the forefront. Post Covid, the entertainment industry seems to be determined to cash in on the opportunities to avail a greater movie experience.

The Indian film industry is the ‘largest producer of films’ in the world with over a thousand movies being made every year. A major revenue source for the government, its impact is far reaching from tourism to fashion industry, making it a crucial part of the economy.

From the ‘light boys’ to the ‘superstars’, it’s a livelihood for many, besides being a global ambassador of Indian talent and creativity.

It’s showtime, once again!

