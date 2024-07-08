The Cave Pub Drug Bust: 25 drug users nabbed appear for questioning

The Raidurgam police had issued them notices asking them to appear before them for questioning on Monday. “All the suspects were questioned about the party and the source of the drugs they had consumed."

By Asif Yar Khan Updated On - 8 July 2024, 05:12 PM

Hyderabad: Twenty five persons who were apprehended by the TSANB and Raidurgam police following a raid on ‘The Cave Pub’, at Manikonda two days ago, appeared before the police for questioning on Monday. Earlier, the Raidurgam police had issued them notices asking them to appear before them for questioning.

“All the suspects were questioned about the party and the source of the drugs they had consumed. It is part of the investigation and their statements were recorded. Based on the outcome we will decide the future course of action,” said an official who is supervising the investigation.

Among those apprehended during the raid are IT employees, individuals employed in private companies, students and businessmen. “All of them had one thing in common, which is that they were invited to the event by the organizers. Most of them were regularly attending such parties in the city and elsewhere. We could gather some more information about such ‘psychedelic parties and the organizers,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the police teams are making efforts to nab Rajesh, Abhinav, Sai Krishna and Sunny; the four persons are owners of the pub and are presently absconding. “After we are able to nab them we can know more about the illegal activities at the pub,” said the official.

During the raid, the police who conducted checks with ‘drug detection kits’ found that a majority of those who attended the party had consumed ganja while two others consumed cocaine and MDMA.

The police on the other hand will hold a counselling session for all those who were caught at the bar. “A date will be decided and all of them have to attend the counselling along with their family members. Later on we will randomly conduct anti-drug tests on the suspects to check if they are using drugs or not,” said the official.