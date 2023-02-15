| The English Play Dear Omana To Be Staged At Rangbhoomi On Feb 17 18

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:15 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: After successful, housefull shows in Chennai and Bengaluru, the play ‘Dear Omana: Notes of How to be a Literary Sensation’ comes to Rangbhoomi in Hyderabad. The play by Krishna Shastri Devulapalli has been adapted and directed by Nikhila Kesavan. It will be staged on February 17 and 18, at 7 pm at Rangbhoomi, Gachibowli.

‘Dear Omana’ unfolds as letters exchanged between a struggling writer, Krishna Shastri Devulapalli, and a bestselling author, Omana Banerjee. Simple do-it-yourself methods to generate ideas for a book, being the star attraction at a lit fest, decoding book blurbs, the secret behind trilogies, switching effortlessly from writing fiction to futuristic recipe books, understanding the connection between Bollywood and bestsellers — Omana seemingly has all the answers, as she mentors Krishna through the various stages of being a writer.

A savage satire, ‘Dear Omana’ spares no one in the literary field — writers, publishers, poets, editors, lit agents, lit fest curators, translators, wastepaper merchants. A tale of passion, revenge and sales returns, the 65-minute play is for anyone who ever wanted notes on how to be a literary sensation.

The cast comprises just two actors, Nikhila Kesavan and V Sarvesh Sridhar. A production by The Madras Players and Chennai Art Theatre, ‘Dear Omana’ is presented in Hyderabad by Taher Ali Baig. Tickets priced at Rs 499, can be booked online on www.bookmyshow.com.