Girls outperform boys in TS EAPCET 2024 Results

Girls recorded a qualifying percentage of 90.18 in the A&P stream, while the boys got 88.25 per cent. Similarly, 75.85 girls qualified in engineering stream as against 74.38 per cent of boys.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 May 2024, 12:39 PM

Hyderabad: Girls have outperformed boys in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 results that were announced here on Saturday.

S Jyothiraditya of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh and Aloor Praneetha of Madanapalli, Andhra Pradesh, secured the first rank in the engineering and A&P streams respectively.

In all 2,40,618 students who appeared for the engineering stream test held from May 9 to 11, 74.98 per cent qualified. As for the A&P, 89.66 per cent qualified out of 91,633 students who took the tests conducted on May 7 and 8.

Releasing the results, Principal Secretary to Government (Education department), Burra Venkatesham said the government would shortly announce the admission counselling schedule and academic calendar.

The process of granting affiliation to private engineering colleges was underway and would be completed before the web counselling, he said, adding that enough seats were available in the engineering programmes.