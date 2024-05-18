| Ipl 2024 Rahul To Cheer For Sharma Ji Ka Beta At T20 Wc After Lsg Ends Campaign With Win

IPL 2024: Rahul to cheer for “Sharma ji ka beta” at T20 WC after LSG ends campaign with win

By IANS Updated On - 18 May 2024, 01:42 PM

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper K.L Rahul said he, along with his father-in-law, will now be cheering for “Sharma ji ka beta’ and his teammates at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after their campaign in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 was done and dusted on Friday night at Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking to the official broadcaster after LSG defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium here past midnight on Friday, Rahul said, “I have got my father-in-law’s support now and we will both be cheering for Sharmaji ka beta (India captain Rohit Sharma) in the T20 World Cup.”

Rahul’s answer alluded to the promotional video put out by broadcaster Star Sports about Rahul’s father-in-law and famous film actor Suniel Shetty supporting Rohit Sharma, the top star of the local team Mumbai Indians, in IPL. Though Shetty traces his roots to Karnataka from where Rahul also hails, he has lived his life in Mumbai and made a name himself as a popular film star.

The video released before the start of the IPL showed Shetty, whose daughter Athiya is married to KL Rahul, saying that relations did not matter during IPL and his support would rather go to the local boy than his son-in-law, who plays for the Lucknow team.

The selectors have omitted Rahul from the World Cup team while Rohit will lead the side in the T20 World Cup starting on June 1 and being jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

Nicholas Pooran struck a sensational 28-ball 75 to help Lucknow Super Giants reach a challenging total before they came back after a 45-minute rain break to quell Mumbai Indians by 18 runs despite blazing half-centuries by Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir.