The establishment of police administration

Hyderabad: Prior to Salar Jung, there was no systematic police administration. In the districts, police work was performed by the irregular troops, the Shibandi Peons, the Nizamats and the villages servants.

The law and order was separated from revenue department and a separate Police department called Mahakma-i-Kotwali was established. A Police force called Nizamath was also created. The Deewani territory being divided into five divisions, the administration of police of each division was subjected to the general control exercised by government through the police minister – who is responsible for the entire police administration.

After the abolition of the Board of Revenue in 1867, a separate office of Sadar Muhtamim Kotwali or Inspector General of Police was established. Later in 1869, the office of Sadr-ul-Miham Kotwali or Minster of Police was created, having control over the entire police administration, both in the metropolis or the Mufassil.

The Superintendents of Police were called Muhatamins and the Inspectors Amins. One Amin, or inspector was appointed for each Taluka, and one Jamadar or chief constable for each Thana or Station and one Dafadar or head constable for each Chouki or police post. Similarly, eight constables for each Thana and six constables for each Chowki were also appointed.

In each district the executive management of the police force was chiefly under the control and direction of the Muthamim or district superintendent of police. The Police stations were called Chowkies. In the villages, Police patels were responsible for maintaining law and order. In the capital city of Hyderabad, a Kotwal/Commissioner of Police who enjoyed a high position was appointed.

Salar Jung contemplated a reorganisation of the judiciary with a separation of civil and criminal powers, increased powers to the High Court, the appointment of a legal Secretary, and the creation of Supreme Judicial Council over the High Court. A number of judicial officers called Munsifs and Mir Adils were appointed and they exercised judicial powers in civil and criminal cases.

The civil and criminal jurisdictions of the judicial system in the city were separated. The High Court, the Majlis-i-Murafah-Sadar, consisting of a Nazim (president) and five judges, was made the highest court of appeal in civil, criminal and revenue cases.

In the city of Hyderabad, the civil court called Buzung (senior), Deewani Adalath and a criminal court called Fauzdari-Adalath was established. Darul Kazi or Kazi court administered Muhammadan law and Mahakarma-i-Sadarath tried cases connected with religious endowments and charities. In 1862, a Secretariat was set up to supervise the administration of justice in the entire Deewani territory, and assist the Deewan to discharge judicial functions.

In 1868 CE, Sadrul Maham Adalt (Minster of Justice) was established, with authority to supervise and control all the courts of justice. Nawab Bashir-ud-Daula was appointed Sadrul Maham Adalat. In 1872, a court of appeal known as Mahkama-e-Murafa-e-Azla was created for the all the metropolitan and district courts. The Sadar Adalate-e-Mustarida was a court of appeal for the entire Deewani territory.

