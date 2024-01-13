The flavors of Telangana coming alive during Sankranti

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 January 2024, 02:34 PM

Hyderabad: Every year, mid-January witnesses Telangana transform into a vibrant spectacle of colors, flavors, and sounds as the state welcomes the four-day Sankranti festival. Marking the commencement of the harvest season, Sankranti is a time to share the joy of the new crop with family and friends

Mitesh Lohiya, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gold Drop, shares his excitement, stating, “A few days into the new year and it’s already Sankranti – signifying cleansing and renewal. Temple visits, colorful rangolis, and a variety of dishes now showcase the diverse cultural melting pot that is Telangana. Flying kites from the rooftop with family and friends turns the sky into a canvas of colors and creativity. And the true taste of the festival is undoubtedly the dishes prepared at Gold Drop in Telangana.”

As Sankranti ushers in longer days and warmer weather, it is also known by different names such as Pongal, Lohri, and Uttarayan across India. The four days of Sankranti – Bhogi, Sankranti, Kanuma, and Mukkanuma – are a feast for the taste buds, offering a diverse culinary experience.

Celebrating Sankranti with Telugu cuisine is an ode to taste, texture, and tradition. Among the delicacies to savor are Pongal, a rice and lentil dish cooked with milk, jaggery, and ghee, served hot with a dollop of butter and a side of chutney.

Sakinalu, a crispy and crunchy snack, is a Telangana specialty prepared in large quantities during the festival. Ariselu, a sweet and soft dish made from rice flour, jaggery, and ghee, is flattened into a disc and fried in oil, then coated with sesame seeds and served hot or cold. Coconut Kajjikayalu, sweet pastries from Andhra Pradesh, are filled with grated coconut and sugar, deep-fried until golden and crisp.

Chakli, crunchy and spicy snacks, are made from rice flour, sesame seeds, cumin seeds, and red chili powder. Chekkalu, traditional fried snacks, are crunchy, delicious, and addictive, made from rice flour, chana dal, and spices.

Indulging in these culinary delights will undoubtedly leave food enthusiasts craving for more.