The Great AppSec Hackathon 2024 launched in Hyderabad on Friday

Following the inauguration, participants engaged in rigourous activities to assess their foundational knowledge in application security.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 04:55 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) partnering with Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) and Data Security Council of India (DSCI) has launched ‘The Great AppSec Hackathon 2024’ here on Friday.

The launch event has attracted over 10,000 participants from over 20 countries around the globe and from all States of India, underscoring the importance of cybersecurity in today’s era of information technology and application security.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Jitender, Director General of Police, Shikha Goel, DGP, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and others, who underscored the importance of cybersecurity education and innovation, setting the stage for a challenging and inspiring competition.

Following the inauguration, participants engaged in rigourous activities to assess their foundational knowledge in application security. The top performers were rewarded with substantial prizes and also gained access to exclusive internship and job opportunities offered by various IT firms, paving the way for their future in the cybersecurity field.

The Great AppSec Hackathon 2024 is set to be a pivotal event in fostering talent and advancing expertise in application security.

Also the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has set a new benchmark by facilitating the refund of Rs 85.05 crore to victims of cyber fraud between March and July 2024 through the system of Lok Adalats. The DGP handed over refund orders to seven such victims and he commended the joint efforts made by TGCSB and the Lok Adalats.