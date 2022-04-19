| The History Of 1969 Agitation And Different Reactions To Go 36

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:50 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

The Osmania University VC ordered closure of campus colleges on January 25, 1969, as the students JAC gave a call for protest.

By Deepika Reddy

Hyderabad: This article gives details about the first martyr of 1969 agitation and the reactions that led after the incident.

This article on GO 36 is in continuation of the previous article on 1969 agitation which aimed to spread awareness on the need to form a separate Telangana State.

First Martyr of 1969 agitation:

On January 24, 1969 a group of students gheraoed a sub-inspector in Sadashivpet as a part of agitation. In reaction to this, the police opened firing in which several students were injured and two amongst them – Shankar and Krishna – died later while undergoing treatment.

In reaction to this incident:

Telangana agitators gheraoed Andhra employees in Jammikunta and Huzurabad of Karimnagar district. The students of Khammam presented bangles to Telangana minister.

The word Andhra found in boards of various government institutions in the twin cities were painted black. Student of Osmania University requested management of Andhra Mahila Sabha to change its name to Telangana Mahila Sabha.

January 25, 1969: The Osmania University VC ordered closure of campus colleges as the students JAC gave a call for protest. A meeting in connection with the agitation for the separate state was convened at the engineering college of Osmania University which was attended by thousands of students. Section 144 imposed in Sadashivpet.

As mentioned in GO 36, the CAG sent Kumar Lalith to Hyderabad to estimate the Telangana surplus funds. Agitations against separate Telangana State were held in Andhra and students demanded that the capital should be changed to Vijayawada, as those from Andhra were attacked in Telangana.

The agitators in Andhra painted milk vans and buses travelling from Andhra to Telangana with slogans:

i) Protect the rights of people of Andhra

ii) Shift the capital to Vijayawada

iii) No separate state for Telangana

January 27, 1969:

Shankar became first martyr of the 1969 agitation. Reactions to his death:

The members of the opposition in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation wanted to pass a condolence resolution for Shankar which was not accepted as a consequence of which they walked out of the meeting.

Students of Osmania University observed 2 minutes silence, mourning the death of Shankar and student JAC declared that “the 2nd chapter of Telangana agitation for statehood has began”.

Student leader Mallikarjun announced that meeting will be held with student representatives and other distinguished people from Telangana on 1-Mar-1969.

200 non-Mulki employees of KTPS were transferred to Andhra. This transfer was an indication of the success of Potu Krishnamurthi 14-day hunger strike.

In an agitation in Guntur district, a student died in police firing. The effigy of Marri Chenna Reddy was burnt in several places in Andhra.

January 28,1969:

Telangana “Vimochana Udyama Samithi” held the meeting in Warangal. Resolutions approved in the meeting were

i). The CM must resign

ii) President rule must be imposed in the state.

January 29, 1969:

Shoot at site orders were issued in some places in Telangana. Lakshma Reddy president congress party Nalgonda district condemned the reports of Andhra newspapers that there were attacks on the Andhras in Nalgonda District.

The authorities of Osmania University got the students to vacate the hostels. Agitated by this Mallikarjun asked the students to attend the classes. However, the students refused and convinced Mallikarjun to continue the strike.

To be continued..

