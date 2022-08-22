‘The Kashmir Files’ to premiere on Zee Telugu on August 28

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:12 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu has kept viewers hooked to their TV screens with back-to-back exciting World Television Premieres of movies like ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Kinnerasani’, ‘Pelli SandaD’, and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. This Sunday as well, the channel is all set to present yet another gripping and heart-wrenching tale which will take everyone on a roller coaster ride of emotions and high-octane drama.

In fact, viewers will be thrilled to know that Zee Telugu is all set to air the World Television Premiere of the most talked movie of 2022 – ‘The Kashmir Files’. After a mega run at the box office, ‘The Kashmir Files’ will now premiere on Zee Telugu on August 28 at 12 noon.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri and starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborthy, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, Darshan Kumar, and Mrinal Kulkarni, ‘The Kashmir Files’ dwells on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s following their mass exodus from their homes. Set in the snow-clad mountain ranges of Kashmir, the story revolves around Krishna Pandit (Darshan Kumar), who is the grandson of Pushkar Nath (Anupam Kher). He is caught in the middle of two contrasting narratives around the 1990 exodus and when he goes back to Kashmir to fulfil his grandfather’s last wishes, he comes across some horrific details of the exodus and how his parents died.

The actors beautifully present the heart-wrenching tale of the pain that Kashmiri Pandits went through and their performances will surely leave a lump in your throat. The intriguing twists and turns, the captivating background score as well as some impressive cinematography work will keep you glued to your TV screens. All in all, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a must-watch film this weekend.