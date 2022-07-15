The makers of ‘Phonebhoot’ drop a new motion poster, check it out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:44 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: After dropping the first look of the much-awaited adventure comedy of the year, ‘Phonebhoot’, Excel Entertainment released a new motion picture today. The poster teases the audience with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s looks, giving an insight into the world of the film.

The friendly trio of Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant is all set to treat cinephiles with a spooky rather spoof comedy in ‘PhoneBhoot’. The latest motion poster is not only quirky but is also unique looking in every way, intriguing us about the upcoming assets of the film. Like always, Katrina Kaif is a breath of fresh air and Siddhant and Ishaan come across as much-enticing components of the film.

Meanwhile, Excel entertainment which is producing ‘Phonebhoot’ is celebrating the 11th anniversary of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ by launching the new motion poster of ‘Phonebhoot’. The upcoming adventure comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

