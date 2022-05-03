| The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Adds Alfie Fuller And Jason Ralph Join Besides Kelly Bishop As Guest Star

Hyderabad: Kelly Bishop, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph return for the fifth and final season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, alongside seven new cast members joining in recurring roles. Production of the final season is currently under way in New York.

Bishop (‘Gilmore Girls’) will return as a guest star in the role of Benedetta. Fuller (‘Little America’) has been upped to series regular, reprising her Season Four role as Dinah Rutledge, along with Jason Ralph (‘The Magicians’), who also returns as a series regular, continuing his Season Four role as Mike Carr.

Plus, Friedman (‘Succession’), Kerwin (‘Asleep in My Palm’), Basis (‘Supernatural’), Grisetti (‘Nurse Jackie’), Creighton (‘Only Murders in the Building’), Thomas (‘American Dad!’, ‘Scorpion’), and Kavner (‘The Jim Jefferies Show’) join in recurring roles as new characters.

All four seasons of the award-winning series ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is the winner of 20 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy-winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, Emmy-nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron.