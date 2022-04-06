The role of power naps when preparing for exams

Hyderabad: Amidst long hours of studying and flipping through pages, it’s common to feel drowsy and tired. Most of us distract ourselves by either watching TV or scrolling through social media. However, one other option is to take a quick nap.

After years of research around the concept of power naps and multiple case studies, experts around the globe agree on one thing: it’s different for different people. Whether power naps work for you or not, how long you should nap and how often will depend on your body, sleep cycle, and various other aspects.

“It’s different for everyone. Some take a nap and feel rejuvenated and some just do not get up from sleep for hours. The key is to try and test for yourself,” says Sharada Jayaram, Medical and Psychological counselor.

What is considered a power nap?

A quick nap of 20 minutes is what’s usually counted as a power nap. Dr Nalini, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology and Sleep Disorders; believes that a nap in daytime should be either for 20 minutes or last up to one hour. “When we wake up in between we are likely to be in a state of stage three, deep sleep. Waking up like that makes us confused, groggy and not able to concentrate. It is better to take quick naps around 20 minutes or sleep completely for one hour,” she says.

When should one take a power nap?

Taking a quick nap when you feel drowsy or distracted after reading for hours is advisable. It is a much better alternative when compared to spending time on visual distractions. Try taking a nap after three to four hours of studying and keep it short. Experiment with sleeping at different times and find what suits you best. Remember, naps are not an alternative to your night’s sleep.

What are the benefits?

Multiple studies show that power naps help people feel refreshed when slept for the right amount of time. It helps in increasing your concentration and boosts memory power. It is also good for alertness while learning something new. An hour-long nap has much greater improvement in cognitive functioning. The key is to try and awaken at the end of a sleep cycle. It is always recommended to have at least seven hours of sleep every night and not miss the early morning sleep as that is exactly the time when mental rejuvenation happens which helps the brain remember what we learned. That said, a quick nap also helps one refresh and concentrate better.

Things to remember:

-Always set an alarm before you take a nap to make sure you wake up on time

-Do not nap too close to nighttime sleep. Choose an in-between time from when you wake up to when you go to bed

-Make sure you are sleeping in a preferably dark and comfortable space

-Do not sleep for longer than an hour

