‘The Secret’ of Lavanya Tripati

The ‘A1 Express’ actor was seen holding the best selling book as she sends out a message on being positivity in her Instagram post.

It’s not easy for actors to attain stardom in the showbizz and it’s not rocket science too. If there’s a lot of hard work that goes into climbing up the ladders, there are actors who make equal effort in achieving their goals. That’s through the law of attraction, gratitude and feeling good every moment of their lives.

Lavanya Tripati posted a picture of her holding the book ‘The Secret’ authored by Rhonda Byrne. “Its a good day to have a great day!” she wrote.

In the subsequent Insta post, she wrote, “Stay close to people who feel like sunshine.” This sums up how actors make themselves feel good and grateful about their lives in and out.

The actor who was recently seen in ‘Chavu Brathuku Challaga’ in which she played the role of a widow was hailed for her performance. Her character as a hockey player in Sundeep Kishan starrer ‘A1 Express’ too got praises.

