There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 looted weapons are recovered: Gaurav Gogoi

By PTI Published Date - 06:00 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Guwahati: There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 sophisticated arms and 6 lakh rounds of ammunition are recovered, deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday.

These arms and ammunition, which were looted from the security forces, will be used against the common people of the state that has been witnessing violence since May 3, Gogoi said in an interaction with journalists here.

“So, how can there be peace and normalcy when there is no talk on reconciliation between the two sides,” he said.

Both Meiteis and Kukis are unhappy with the performance of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he claimed.

“It is unfortunate that Home Minister Amit Shah completely supported the chief minister in Parliament,” Gogoi said, adding that it is the presence of the CM in the peace committees that has led to the failure of the peace talks.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has misled the nation from the Red Fort as there can be no peace without reconciliation and rehabilitation of 60,000 people, who are still living in the relief camps, and till the 6,000 weapons are recovered,” said the Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor.

Gogoi also alleged that the prime minister has chosen to remain silent on issues of corruption.

Modi was silent on the “40 per cent commission government” of the BJP in Karnataka and also the recent CAG report that highlighted many deficiencies in the Ayushman Bharat scheme with thousands of beneficiaries linked to one mobile phone number, he alleged.

Gogoi said the INDIA coalition of opposition parties wants to unite the country, and “we are confident that we will do well in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls”.

He alleged that the Nehru Memorial Museum in Delhi was renamed as the BJP does not like the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“It has been done only to spite as BJP does not like the Nehru-Gandhi family. They keep insulting the family right from Pandit Nehru to Rahul Gandhi. They continuously want to defame the family but the people of India have seen that even when a vegetable vendor expressed the desire to meet Rahul Gandhi, the very next day his desire was fulfilled.

“That is the difference between the Congress and the BJP — the prime minister meets Ambani and Adani, while Rahul Gandhi meets a vegetable vendor,” Gogoi claimed.

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society with effect from August 14, the vice chairman of the PMML executive council said in a post on ‘X’ on Tuesday.

