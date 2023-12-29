There is no shortage of ‘Abhaya Hastham’ forms, says Nizamabad Collector

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:36 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Nizamabad Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu (file photo)

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu clarified that there was no dearth of Abhaya Hastham Scheme Application forms and that already all the wards under the limits of the village panchayats and municipal towns in the district have been allocated application forms according to the number of residential houses. “There is no shortage of application forms in the district. People need not worry. Everyone is being provided application forms,”he said.

There were 2,75,183 residential houses in the 530 gram panchayats of the district and the same number of application forms have been distributed to the respective GPs, he said, adding that about 1,30,866 applications have been distributed in 46 wards under four municipalities in the district.

A total of 4,06,049 applications, including Gram Panchayats and Wards have been provided to the people through Panchayat Secretaries in villages and resource persons and municipal staff in municipal towns, he said, adding that in addition to these, another 93,000 application forms have also been made available.