Nizamabad Collector asks candidates to submit the election expenditures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has asked the candidates who contested in the recent Assembly elections in the district to submit their election expenditure.

The Collector warned that if the details related to the election expenses were not submitted in time and in the prescribed manner, notices would be issued to such candidates and a letter would be sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking disqualification as per Section 10A of the R.P. Act, 1951 on those who do not respond within the prescribed period. Those declared disqualified by the EC would be barred from contesting elections for up to three years, he said.

The daily account register, cash transaction register, bank register, statement (Part-I to IV), election expenditure details from 1 to 11 in the schedule and all the correct numbered records regarding the election expenditure of each candidate who contested the election needs to be submitted, he said, adding that Bills, vouchers, original affidavit, self-attested bank statement and other documents had to be submitted by the candidates within 30 days of declaration of election results.

Election Expenditure Observers Shakti and Patil Chinmayi Prabhakar visited the district on Friday and examined the details and discrepancies of the election expenses of the candidates in the district.