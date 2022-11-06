Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologises to employees for mass layoffs after Musk’s takeover

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:29 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

(File Photo) Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologised for massive layoffs at the micro-blogging platform after its new owner Elon Musk began reducing its workforce

Hyderabad: Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologised for massive layoffs at the micro-blogging platform after its new owner Elon Musk began reducing its workforce reportedly by an estimated 50 per cent.

Dorsey stepped down as Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer in November 2021 and left the board of directors in May. He had also supported Musk’s acquisition of Twitter when the Tesla founder first proposed the deal in April of this year.

Dorsey on Saturday took to his Twitter account and said that he owns the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation. He added that he regrets growing the company too quickly as a social media platform.

“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that (sic)” he wrote.

“I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment…or ever…and I understand (sic)” he added.

Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that. — jack (@jack) November 5, 2022

Musk became the new owner of the micro-blogging site after a $44 billion buyout. Since he took over, top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Legal Affairs and Policy Chief Vijaya Gadde have been fired.