These popular ‘Pushpa’ memes will surely lighten up your day!

These funny memes and Instagram reels from people will surely brighten up your day. Icon Star Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was released in five languages last year. The film on the red sandalwood smuggler Pushparaj went on to rule the social media since then. The dialogues and mannerism of the lead actor Allu Arjun have caught the fascination of audiences.

From top cricketers to Bollywood celebs, everyone couldn’t just stop making reels on the famous punch dialogues in the film.

This apart, the special number ‘O Antava..’ has been making the audiences croon on every occasion.

Here are some funny memes that are going viral on social media.

Not to forget the climax sequence between Allu Arjuna and Fahad Faasil – from the police department to other public organisations, there is a series of social media campaigns using the memes from the film to bring about awareness among the public.

The most popular among the lot is the one that was played by actor Faasil, “Party Ledha Pushpa?”. Audiences couldn’t appreciate the actor from Malayali origin who donned the role of newly-transferred civil servant from Rajasthan who makes the smugglers in Chittoor run for their money.

This one from Jaddu bhai is making waves on Instagram. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has almost nailed the scene with his rugged beard and hair do which resembles Allu Arjun’s character in the film.

