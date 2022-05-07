These rider moms from Hyderabad set the right examples

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published: Updated On - 10:51 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

(L-R) Rekha John, Padma G

Hyderabad: There is no denying that being a mother is one of the toughest jobs in the world. From hand-holding to showing the right path, every other step taken as a mom is bound to influence the life of a child.

As being a mom is a tedious task, to say the least, we often see women compromising on their passions or hobbies in the better interest of their kids. On the other hand, there are women who do not just go ahead and pursue passions, but also ace their roles as mothers.

This Mother’s Day, let us introduce you to two such go-getter moms who are setting the right examples for their kids and other moms alike by following their passion – riding!

Rekha John

Banker, mother of a 16-year-old and a biker who rides a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350, Rekha John (45), says that it was her curiosity that made her start riding while it was the freedom she got from riding that made her continue.

Talking about following passions while donning the hat of a mother, Rekha tells the young moms that “as women we have different phases of life… from being single and being able to do solo rides, to being married and having kids we face certain challenges, but then again, we needs to overcome these with strong self-belief to pursue passions. We need to make those choices that scare us the most.”

As a mother, she says that she has a lot of influence on her son’s life. “My son accompanied me on a lot of rides. He is inclined towards riding and pushes me to go for rides if I don’t for a while,” she says, adding that she teaches her son about the importance of discipline while riding and in life.

Stressing on the importance of family support, she feels that as long as there is support from the family, following any passion will become easier for women, especially those who are passionate about things that are not considered “for women”.

Padma G

Mother of two young daughters, Padma G took to riding to prove to people that nothing can stop her or any other woman from pursuing passions.

A Finance Consultant by profession, Padma says that her riding started off a year ago as an ego and a challenge, but that it soon gave her a new perspective. “Riding my Meteor 350 gave me clarity; I started identifying myself as a calmer and more peaceful person while it gave me the freedom that nobody could.

She says that by riding a motorcycle she teaches her daughters how the journey is more important than the destination. “I want to set the right example in their lives and tell them how important it is to enjoy the journey and not worry about the destination,” she says.

In a suggestion to moms who want to take up riding motorcylces, Padma says: “There will always be people to discourage, doubt and comment but you need to go with your gut and follow your passion.”

“As a mother, the responsibility of the family is always there. Thinking about the family and stressing over it by taking up the entire responsibility even while doing something else will spoil priorities, and that should be avoided in order to pursue passions,” she adds.