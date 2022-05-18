| These Three Apps On Your Android Device Can Steal Your Money

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:30 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: Google has now banned three applications from the Google Play Store and urged android users to uninstall them on their devices as they can be unsafe. These apps reportedly bring in the Joker malware on android smartphones that are capable of stealing money.

The three apps that secretly run the Joker malware on Google Play Store are Style Message, Blood Pressure App, and Camera PDF Scanner. It is said that once the app goes live on the Google Play Store, the “malicious” activities begin. Android users get tricked by this malware by paying for subscriptions and then the scammers steal money from their accounts.

Google has taken down these apps from the Play Store. However, they might still be available on smartphones. If yes, then delete them as soon as possible to avoid any malicious activity.

According to Kaspersky’s researcher Igor Golovin, malware like Joker is “usually spread on Google Play, where scammers download legitimate apps from the store, add malicious code to them and re-upload them to the store under a different name.”

These apps bypass Google’s vetting process by keeping their malicious code dormant until the app goes live on Play Store. Then, they seek permission for access to text messages and notifications, eventually subscribing users to expensive services they never asked for.

