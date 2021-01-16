Thief arrested, gold ornaments worth Rs 4.20L recovered in Kothagudem

The accused was identified as Turapati Prasad. 18 tulas of gold ornaments were recovered from him

Kothagudem: Police have arrested a thief at Paloncha in Kothagudem district and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 4.20 lakh on Saturday. The accused was identified as Turapati Prasad. 18 tulas of gold ornaments were recovered from him. The accused was involved in several theft cases in Paloncha and other places, Inspector of Police B Satyanarayana said.

