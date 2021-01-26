Thief involved in four cases nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Task Force arrested Abdul Waheed Khan (60), a thief involved in four cases and recovered a scooter and other material from him.

Khan is allegedly involved in a burglary cases in Narayanaguda, Nampally and automobile theft cases in Chaderghat. Police said Khan was earlier arrested by the Nampally police in a burglary case and jailed. After being released from the jail, he started committing automobile thefts and was caught at the YMCA Circle, Barkatpura while attempting to sell a stolen scooter.

Khan and the seized material were handed over to the Narayanaguda police for further action.

