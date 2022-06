Thieves steal roosters from a farm in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Khammam: As many as 14 roosters were reportedly stolen from the poultry farm of a farmer at Adavimallela village of Penuballi mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The farmer P Amarnath lodged a complaint with VM Banjar police in connection with the theft of the fowls, which he brought from Bhimavaram in AP. It was said that the cost of the stolen birds would be Rs 2 lakh as they were fighter cocks.