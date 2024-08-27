Thieves target woman at Secunderabad Railway Station, decamp with 4 tolas gold, Rs 10K in cash

The passenger Vijayalakshmi of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh had come to the railway station to board the Chennai Express to go to her native place.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 07:55 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Thieves targeted a woman passenger and decamped with a hang bag containing 4 tola gold ornaments and Rs 10,000 cash at the Secunderabad Railway Station premises on Monday.

However, when she checked her hang bag after boarding the train, the valuables were missing. Based on the complaint, the Government Railway Police at Secunderabad booked a case and took up investigation.