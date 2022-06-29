‘Thirteen Lives’ to release in select theatres on July 29

‘Thirteen Lives’ recounts the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. Faced with insurmountable odds, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers – uniquely able to navigate the maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels – join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the twelve boys and their coach.

With impossibly high stakes and the entire world watching, the group embarks on their most challenging dive yet, showcasing the limitlessness of the human spirit in the process.

Directed by Ron Howard, with screenplay by William Nicholson, the film’s story is penned by Don Macpherson and William Nicholson.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures presents the thrilling drama in association with BRON creative, which is an Imagine Entertainment, Storyteller, Magnolia Mae Production. The film, produced by PJ van Sandwijk, Gabrielle Tana, Karen Lunder, William M Connor, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard, is executive produced by Jon Kuyper, Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Marie Savare, Michael Lesslie, Aaron L Gilbert, and Jason Cloth.

‘Thirteen Lives’, which is rated PG-13, has Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman, Paul Gleeson, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul, Tui Thiraphat Sajakul, James Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Sahajak Boonthanakit, and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros in the cast.

Watch the film’s trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R068Si4eb3Y