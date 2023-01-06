This birthday, ‘KGF’ star Yash has a special request for his fans

The actor is all set to celebrate his 37th birthday on January 8, with his family at an undisclosed location

Published Date - 06:04 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: One of the most well-known actors in Indian films right now is the Kannada hero Yash. The actor is all set to celebrate his 37th birthday on January 8, with his family at an undisclosed location.

The ‘KGF’ star has also offered a hint about his upcoming movie, along with a special request for his fans. He went on to remark that although he had never been a birthday guy, over the years, his fans’ love had caused things to alter.

Yash recently posted an emotional message for his admirers on his social media platforms. Before his birthday, rumours circulated that he might reveal the title of his upcoming movie on January 8. The star has already denied the rumours and shared his birthday celebration plans.

Yash acknowledged in his note that he has never been someone who celebrates birthdays with enthusiasm. In an emotional note posted on social media, he wrote, “The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fills my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special (sic).”

The actor also gives a hint about his upcoming film saying, “I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of Jan, So, this year, I ask you all for a special gift – the gift of your patience and understanding (sic),” he added.

He concluded the note by sharing his birthday plans and thanking his fans. “This year on my birthday, I won’t be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait (sic),” he said.