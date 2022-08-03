This fake MBBS doctor treated 43,000 patients in Warangal, held

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Warangal CP Tarun Joshi and Task Force team with the fake doctor and his aide on Wednesday .

Warangal: Task Force sleuths arrested a fake doctor Mujtaba Ahmed and his assistant D Santosh Kumar here on Wednesday and seized Rs 1.90 lakh in cash, one laptop, lab equipment and three cell phones from them, said Warangal CP Dr Tarun Joshi here on Wednesday.

Joshi told newsmen that Ahmed, a drop out of B.Pharmacy course, worked as an assistant to a local doctor for several years. “But he was not satisfied with his salary and donned the role of a doctor. He procured a fake MBBS certificate from AIIMS,and set up a hospital Healthcare Pharmacy in 2018. He used to conduct the tests with the help of Santosh Kumar, a lab technician and treat patients. He also used to refer critical patients to other hospitals and earned commissions in huge amounts from the hospitals,” the CP said.

“In the last four years, he treated nearly 43,000 patients at his clinic,” Joshi said and added that the Task Force team Inspectors Naresh Kumar and Venkateshwarlu under the supervision of Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad had arrested the accused after they received a tip-off about the fake doctor. The accused have been handed over to Mills Colony police for further investigation.