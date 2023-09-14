This Hindi Diwas, stream these superhero series and films in Hindi

This Hindi Diwas, get inspired by the courage of your beloved superheroes as we have rounded up some of the finest superhero series available on different services in Hindi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: Superheroes are adored by everyone across the world not only because they offer you a glimpse of an alternate reality but also because they leave you hopeful of a better tomorrow.

This Hindi Diwas, get inspired by the courage of your beloved superheroes as we have rounded up some of the finest superhero series available on different services in Hindi. So, grab your popcorn, and perhaps a cape, and let’s explore the thrilling superhero universe in Hindi!

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord (Audible)

A localised production of the global phenomenon, Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders: Star-Lord’ is the first season of the series which has been narrated by A-list actors such Saif Ali Khan (Peter Quill), Vrajesh Hirjee (Rocket), Sushant Divgikr (Cora), and Anagsha Biswas (Collector). Set in a dystopian future where supervillains have won over the heroes, they discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be after they crash land 30 years later.

The Sandman, Act I (Audible)

Renowned English comic-book writer Neil Gaiman has penned the famous ‘Sandman’ series published by DC. ‘The Sandman Act 1’ in Hindi features a stellar cast of narrators, including Tabu (narrator), Vijay Varma (Morpheus), Manoj Bajpayee (Doctor Destiny), Adarsh Gourav (John Constantine), Neeraj Kabi (Lucifer) and Kubbra Sait (Death). In this Audible original, an occultist attempting to capture Death to bargain for eternal life traps her younger brother Dream instead. Tune in to ‘The Sandman Act 1’ on Audible to discover how Dream escapes and reclaims his lost territory.

Minnal Murali (Netflix)

Are you ready to witness the power of lightning and superhuman strength unleashed to defeat evil and save the world? Set in the ’90s, this film depicts the tale of a young tailor who becomes a superhuman after being struck by lightning. However, he soon realises that he is not the only one with these superpowers in his village. The film promises to touch on various human emotions and grip the audience with action-packed performances.

Avengers Endgame (Disney + Hotstar)

Based on the Marvel superhero universe, ‘The Avengers Endgame’ features an ensemble cast including the likes of Hollywood celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Junior, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Drifting into space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle to call upon the Avenger to regroup for an epic showdown with Thanos.

Balveer, Season 3 (SonyLIV)

Baalveer is a young superhero who fights evil forces and protects children using his magical powers. However, he is unaware of his superior’s scheming plan to betray him. When he is stripped of his powers and identity, he leads a mundane life until an unexpected event reignites his abilities. Seeking help from his female friend – Kaashvi, he embarks on a journey to defeat his enemies.

A Flying Jatt (Zee 5)

‘A Flying Jatt’ is a one-of-a-kind Hindi superhero film starring Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez. Aman (Tiger Shroff) discovers his powers when he engages in a fight with Raka, a mercenary. Adding to Aman’s trouble, a problem arises when Malhotra, a greedy industrialist wants to acquire a piece of land that belongs to Aman’s family. Aman is a passionate environmentalist and uses his special powers to protect his village from toxic waste and pollution.

