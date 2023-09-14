NIT Warangal celebrates Hindi Diwas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Prof D Srinivasacharya giving away certificate to a winner in the essay writing and quiz competitions at NITW on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: NIT, Warangal, celebrated Hindi Diwas here on Thursday. The event, organised by the Literary and Debating Club, featured Hindi poetry recitations, followed by a quiz competition on Hindi idioms. The evening began with students reciting poems from revered poets like Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and Tulsidas.

The highlight of the evening was the quiz competition, where participants displayed their knowledge of Hindi idioms. The winners were awarded certificates.

Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NITW, praised the students for their efforts in promoting the Hindi language and literature.

Dean of Student Welfare Prof D Srinivasacharya stressed the importance of preserving and celebrating our linguistic diversity. He said that language is not just a means of communication, but also a repository of culture and heritage.