Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders: Star-Lord’, a Hindi Audible Original podcast series is now available for listening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: Audible has, on Wednesday, released the Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders: Star-Lord’.

The extraordinary cast assembled for this Hindi production of Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders: Star-Lord’ includes Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.

Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders: Star-Lord’ is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the Villains have finally won and Heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Peter Quill and Rocket are a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom takes over a barren, desolate wasteland and the world’s Super Villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter.

Discover secrets, experience thrilling action sequences laced with humour, and delve into complex character dynamics as the story unravels across the immersive soundscape of an audio series.

Sharing his excitement at the launch of his first audio project, actor Saif Ali Khan said, “Star-Lord is a fan-favourite character in the Marvel universe. To bring this character and his inspiring story to life through my voice has been a novel and exciting experience. Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders’ on Audible has allowed us to reimagine Star-Lord’s journey in a unique way, where each listener has the freedom to paint his/her own vivid picture of this extraordinary tale. I look forward to hearing what the audiences have to say because I have thoroughly enjoyed myself playing a Super Hero.”

The Hindi production of Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders: Star-Lord’ will be available to all Audible.in members for unlimited listening starting June 28.