This Hyderabadi groom gets his varmala delivered by Amazon directly to mandap

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 05:04 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Source: Linkedin/Krishna Varshney.

Hyderabad: These days weddings are a lot more fun than they used to be. The playful banter between the ladkewale and ladkiwale, that mind-blowing bride’s entry, in-sync sangeet performances, and the overall chill vibes are what make the wedding these days ‘cool’.

While it is a belief that others enjoy the wedding more than the bride and groom do, this norm can be shattered with a little bit of courage and a whole lot of wit. And this Hyderabadi groom seems to have done the exact same.

In a LinkedIn post he shared, Krishna Varshney shares the most unexpected act he pulled off to surprise his to-be wife, Faguni Khanna who is an employee at Amazon. When everything was set for them to be the husband and wife, just before the varmala ceremony, this witty groom pulled everybody’s leg by acting as if he lost the garland.

Then in a quite funny way, he made it look like he ordered the varmala on Amazon and then got it delivered. The sight of a man wearing the Amazon t-shirt walking up to the mandap and delivering the garland must have sure left everyone in splits. Sharing a picture that shows the bride having a laugh, “Just doing a brand Integration with love for my love,” he wrote.

While most people reacted with witty replies and congratulatory messages, some felt that it was a bit too much with one user commenting, “Making your big day about your work is rather sad, but to each his own.”

Whether it’s about work or anything else, if the bride and groom are gutsy enough to do something out of the routine on their big day, it’s definitely a memory made right there.

Check it: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6958449292915150848/