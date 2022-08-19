This IFS officer posts photo of lush green jungle and calls it ‘office’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:52 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Source: Twitter/Parveen Kaswan, IFS.

Hyderabad: What do you imagine when someone says the word ‘office’? Concrete building, cubicles, desktops, and coffee machines, right? But this Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer turned the word around and gave it a whole new meaning.

Parveen Kaswan, an IFS officer from Karnataka shared an image on Twitter and captioned it “Office!!” and it was not a regular office, it was a lush green jungle. Explaining when he clicked the picture, the officer wrote, “The picture I took of a patrolling vehicle. While I was standing on a protection tower.”

The officer’s tweet sure made scores of employees want to quit their job and get lost in those very jungles. Some even managed to put that feeling into words and replied to the tweet. “OMG, that’s what I dream for. Be with nature & do for wildlife. Thanks for sharing such a wonderful picture,” wrote one user. “If everyone loves their job like you and have office like you,” wrote another.

One user went a little further and asked the officer, “Lucky you sir!! But where are your colleagues elephants, tigers, rhinos and all??”Some users also shared pictures of their workplaces.