This Indian whisky awarded “World’s Best Whisky” title

'Indri' an Indian whisky has been awarded as the best whisky in the world at the 2023 Whiskies of the World Awards.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:17 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Indri Whisky. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In a very proud moment for Indian distillers and tipplers, ‘Indri’ an Indian whisky has been awarded as the best whisky in the world at the 2023 Whiskies of the World Awards.

The achievement is significant for the Whisky brand, as the whisky competition where it won the title is one of the largest and the most prestigious ones in the world, which witnesses more than 100 varieties of whiskies from across the world competing against each other.

What is Indri?

Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 (Indri Whisky) is an Indian-made whisky made by a local brand Piccadilly Distilleries in Haryana.

It is a single malt peated whisky. Peated whisky refers to whiskies which have a smoky flavour, which are added by using peat fires to dried barley malted barley. The taste of such whiskies depend on the strength and intensity of the smoke induced to the malted barley.