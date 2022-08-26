This is how muscles contract

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the previous articles focusing on Locomotion and Movement. Today, let’s discuss the mechanism of muscle contraction.

Mechanism of muscle contraction

• Mechanism of muscle contraction is best explained by the sliding filament theory which states that contraction of a muscle fibre takes place by the sliding of the thin filaments over the thick filaments.

Sliding Filament Theory

• Muscle contraction is initiated by a signal sent by the central nervous system (CNS) via a motor neuron.

• A motor neuron along with the muscle fibres connected to it constitutes a motor unit.

• The junction between a motor neuron and the sarcolemma of the muscle fibre is called the neuromuscular junction or motor-end plate.

• A neural signal reaching this junction releases a neurotransmitter (Acetyl choline), which generates an action potential in the sarcolemma.

• This spreads through the muscle fibre and causes the release of calcium ions into the sarcoplasm.

• Increase in Ca level leads to the binding of calcium with a subunit of troponin on actin filaments and thereby remove the masking of active sites for myosin.

• Utilising the energy from ATP hydrolysis, the myosin head now binds to the exposed active sites on actin to form a cross bridge.

• This pulls the attached actin filaments towards the centre of ‘A’ band. The ‘Z’ line attached to these actins are also pulled inwards thereby causing a shortening of the sarcomere, i.e., contraction.

• It is clear from the above steps, that during shortening of the muscle, i.e., contraction, the ‘I’ bands get reduced, whereas the ‘A’ bands retain the length.

• The myosin, releasing the ADP and P1 goes back to its relaxed state.

• A new ATP binds and the cross-bridge is broken.

• The ATP is again hydrolysed by the myosin head and the cycle of cross bridge formation and breakage is repeated causing further sliding.

• The process continues till the Ca ions are pumped back to the sarcoplasmic cisternae resulting in the masking of actin filaments.

• This causes the return of ‘Z’ lines back to their original position, i.e., relaxation.

• The reaction time of the fibres can vary in different muscles.

• Repeated activation of the muscles can lead to the accumulation of lactic acid due to anaerobic breakdown of glycogen in them, causing fatigue.

• Muscle contains a red-coloured oxygen storing pigment called myoglobin.

• Myoglobin content is high in some of the muscles which give a reddish appearance.

• Such muscles are called the red fibres.

• These muscles also contain plenty of mitochondria which can utilise the large amount of oxygen stored in them for ATP production.

• These muscles, therefore, can also be called aerobic muscles.

• On the other hand, some of the muscles possess very less quantity of myoglobin and, therefore, appear pale or whitish. These are the white fibres.

• Number of mitochondria are also few in them, but the amount of sarcoplasmic reticulum is high. They depend on anaerobic process for energy.

To be continued…

