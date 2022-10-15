| This Is How Sonam Kapoor Looks After Baby Vayu While Getting Ready

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:13 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Her crew was there to assist her with makeup and getting ready while she was breastfeeding Vayu, who is wrapped in a white fleece blanket.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has returned to work after taking a break to celebrate parenthood. The star recently gave birth to Vayu, a baby boy who is a favourite of the Kapoor and Ahuja families. Now that the star is juggling parenthood and work, she offered her followers a glimpse of baby Vayu, who was on his mother’s lap while Sonam was wearing makeup, in a recent video.

In the shared video, Sonam can be seen seated in a white robe with floral motifs. She introduces on camera her hard-working staff. Later in the video, she shows off her jewellery and the outfit she is planning to wear.

Sonam captioned the video, “It’s so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you’re magic.” Anand Ahuja took to the comments section and wrote, “Built for this mama @sonamkapoor.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next be seen in ‘Blind’, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of a Korean film from 2011 with the same title.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjrwrUCqOs7/