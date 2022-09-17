Sonam desires a date with hubby Anand Ahuja

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:00 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Following Junior Ahuja’s entry into their home, the Ahuja and Kapoor families are both ecstatic. Anil Kapoor, in particular, expressed his happiness to the media on becoming a grandfather.

Hyderabad: Despite leading a really busy life after the birth of her first child, a baby boy whom she shares with husband Anand Ahuja, the newest mom in B-town Sonam Kapoor is still making time to post updates on social media on her daily activities.

Looks like Sonam is feeling a tad bit nostalgic today as she shared a photo that was taken after her engagement. Along with the image, the actor wrote, “Right after we got engaged… life has just gotten better. Can’t wait to dress up and go on a date again #everydayphenomena.”

In the photo, the couple poses fashionably and looks lovely. Sonam looks gorgeous with a black turtleneck sweater top and a skirt with black and purple flowers. She had her hair up in a bun and flashed her pearl necklace. Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit and tie.

The couple, undoubtedly, sets an example on looking stylish always, and when it comes to upping the fashion quotient, they constantly make an effort to dress admirably and give others fashion goals.

The actor is currently taking a hiatus from acting to take care of her infant. On the work front, she will next be seen in the OTT crime thriller movie ‘Blind’.