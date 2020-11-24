This is not Ahmedabad but ushaar Hyderabad: KTR

“Agar woh log eent se marenge tho hum pathar se jawab denge. A befitting reply will be given to those who try instigate differences among people,” Rao said.

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on the saffron party, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said BJP stands for Build-up Jumla Party.

“This is not Ahmedabad but ushaar Hyderabad and people here will not fall for false promises of BJP leaders,” Rao said. Sending out a clear and loud message, Rao said stern action would be taken on those trying to disturb the peace and harmony in the city.

“Agar woh log eent se marenge tho hum pathar se jawab denge. A befitting reply will be given to those who try instigate differences among people,” Rao said.

The TRS government is fulfilling all the poll promises made to the people in the city, he said, adding that once the elections were over, all the eligible and the poor would get double bedroom houses as well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .